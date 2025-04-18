Shropshire Star
Close

PA sport day schedule for Friday, April 18

.

By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published

SOCCER
Bournemouth preview press conference (0900).
Brighton preview press conference (0900).
Liverpool preview press conference (0900, Carl Markham covering).
Newcastle preview press conference (0900, Damian Spellman covering).
Leicester preview press conference (1100, Sunny Badwal covering).
Man City preview press conference (1230, Simon Peach covering).
Arsenal preview press conference (1300, Philip Duncan covering).
Aston Villa preview press conference (1330).
Brentford preview press conference (1330).
Crystal Palace preview press conference (1330).
Fulham preview press conference (1330).
Wolves preview press conference (1330).
Ipswich preview press conference (1330).
Sky Bet Championship (1500 unless stated): Blackburn v Millwall. Bristol City v Sunderland. Coventry v West Brom. Derby v Luton (1230). Middlesbrough v Plymouth. Norwich v Portsmouth. Oxford v Leeds (2000). Preston v QPR. Sheff Utd v Cardiff (1730). Stoke v Sheff Wed. Swansea v Hull. Watford v Burnley.
League One: Birmingham v Crawley. Bolton v Wycombe. Charlton v Northampton. Exeter v Burton (1300). Huddersfield v Cambridge. Leyton Orient v Barnsley. Peterborough v Stockport. Reading v Lincoln. Rotherham v Mansfield. Shrewsbury v Wigan. Stevenage v Blackpool. Wrexham v Bristol Rovers.
League Two: AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield. Bromley v Morecambe. Carlisle v Port Vale. Cheltenham v Gillingham. Colchester v Crewe. Fleetwood v Barrow. Grimsby v Swindon. MK Dons v Newport. Salford v Accrington. Tranmere v Doncaster. Walsall v Harrogate.
William Hill Championship: Livingston v Ayr (1945).

PICTURES: Derby v Luton. Blackburn v Millwall. Bristol City v Sunderland. Coventry v West Brom. Watford v Burnley. Sheff Utd v Cardiff. Oxford v Leeds. Birmingham v Crawley. Wrexham v Bristol Rovers. Carlisle v Port Vale.

VIDEO: Liverpool, Leicester, Man City and Arsenal preview press conferences.

CRICKET

Women’s World Cup qualifier, Lahore: Ireland v Scotland (1000BST).
Rothesay County Championship (to Apr 21) Division One: Durham v Yorkshire. Essex v Worcestershire. Hampshire v Somerset. Sussex v Surrey. Warwickshire v Nottinghamshire.
Division Two: Derbyshire v Northamptonshire. Kent v Gloucestershire. Lancashire v Leicestershire. Middlesex v Glamorgan.

RUGBY UNION

Gallagher Premiership: Newcastle v Northampton (1945, Rebecca Johnson covering).
United Rugby Championship: Edinburgh v Sharks (1935).

PICTURES: Newcastle v Northampton.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Betfred Super League: Hull v Hull KR (1230, David Charlesworth covering). Leeds v Huddersfield (1730, Mark Walker covering). Wigan v St Helens (1500, Ian Parker covering).

SNOOKER

Sheffield: World Championship media day (Mark Staniforth covering).

PICTURES: World Championship media day.

GOLF

Dominican Republic: Corales Puntacana Championship.
South Carolina: RBC Heritage.
Shanghai: Volvo China Open.
California: JM Eagle Championship.

TENNIS

Barcelona: Barcelona Open.
Munich: Munich Open.
Stuttgart: Porsche Grand Prix.
Rouen: Rouen Open.

SWIMMING

London: Aquatics GB Championships.

PICTURES: Aquatics GB Championships.

MOTOR RACING

Jeddah: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix practice (1430BST, Scott Hunt covering).

RACING

Chelmsford. Lingfield. Newcastle (Ashley Iveson covering).

PICTURES: Newcastle. Lingfield.

CONTACT

sporteditorial2@pamediagroup.com

Similar stories
Most popular