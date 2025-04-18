PA sport day schedule for Friday, April 18

SOCCER

Bournemouth preview press conference (0900).

Brighton preview press conference (0900).

Liverpool preview press conference (0900, Carl Markham covering).

Newcastle preview press conference (0900, Damian Spellman covering).

Leicester preview press conference (1100, Sunny Badwal covering).

Man City preview press conference (1230, Simon Peach covering).

Arsenal preview press conference (1300, Philip Duncan covering).

Aston Villa preview press conference (1330).

Brentford preview press conference (1330).

Crystal Palace preview press conference (1330).

Fulham preview press conference (1330).

Wolves preview press conference (1330).

Ipswich preview press conference (1330).

Sky Bet Championship (1500 unless stated): Blackburn v Millwall. Bristol City v Sunderland. Coventry v West Brom. Derby v Luton (1230). Middlesbrough v Plymouth. Norwich v Portsmouth. Oxford v Leeds (2000). Preston v QPR. Sheff Utd v Cardiff (1730). Stoke v Sheff Wed. Swansea v Hull. Watford v Burnley.

League One: Birmingham v Crawley. Bolton v Wycombe. Charlton v Northampton. Exeter v Burton (1300). Huddersfield v Cambridge. Leyton Orient v Barnsley. Peterborough v Stockport. Reading v Lincoln. Rotherham v Mansfield. Shrewsbury v Wigan. Stevenage v Blackpool. Wrexham v Bristol Rovers.

League Two: AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield. Bromley v Morecambe. Carlisle v Port Vale. Cheltenham v Gillingham. Colchester v Crewe. Fleetwood v Barrow. Grimsby v Swindon. MK Dons v Newport. Salford v Accrington. Tranmere v Doncaster. Walsall v Harrogate.

William Hill Championship: Livingston v Ayr (1945).