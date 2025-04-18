Justin Thomas holds two-shot lead into the weekend at Hilton Head

Justin Thomas held a two-shot lead after the second round of the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood among those on the charge.

Thomas tied the course record with an immaculate 61 on Thursday and kept himself ahead of the pack by following with a less spectacular round of 69.

He added four birdies to his previous tally of 11 the first time around but picked up bogeys at eight and 10 as he stayed on track for a first title since the 2022 PGA Championship.

That left him 12 under, with Kim Si-woo playing the round of the day to join Russell Henley two further back. Kim shot 64, including an eagle three at the fifth, to shoot up 19 places.

Fleetwood also made his way up the leaderboard, birdying three of the last five holes to sit nine under, tied for fourth with Andrew Novak.

Matt Fitzpatrick lost ground as he slipped into a nine-strong share of 13th, but Justin Rose, who was pipped by Rory McIlroy in play-off at last week’s Masters, sank even further.

Having started brightly on day one, Rose was one over on Friday and plummeted 31 places to finish three under.