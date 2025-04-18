It’s in our hands – Neco Williams desperate for Forest to join Europe’s elite

Neco Williams is desperate for Nottingham Forest to finish off an “incredible season” by qualifying for the Champions League.

Forest’s surge into the top four has been one of the stories of the campaign and qualification to Europe’s premier club competition is within touching distance with six games to go.

They have been in the top four since December 14, but back-to-back defeats have made it nervy, and the Wales international admits it would be disappointing if they cannot get over the line.

“Six games to go now, which is in our hands. It’s obviously been an incredible season for us, no matter what happens from now,” Williams told the PA news agency ahead of Monday’s visit to Tottenham.

“But I feel like for us lads, it’ll just be a disappointment if we don’t get the Champions League spots.

“We’re fighting all year, putting a lot of hard work in and to top the season off and finish in the Champions League spots, that is the aim at the minute.

“It’s in our hands. You know, if we mess up now, then it’s no one’s fault but ours.”

Forest’s fine season, which includes an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City next weekend, comes off the back of an incredibly tough first two years back at the top level.

They secured safety in the penultimate game of the 2022-23 season before an even more dramatic campaign last year, where, after a points deduction, they stayed up on the final day.

Williams has been at the City Ground throughout it all and knows it is a fairytale journey.

He added: “It’s not just to me, but I think for everyone, not just the players – the staff, the fans – it’ll mean everything, because of how tough the last two seasons have been for us, fighting just to stay in the league, and then getting a points deduction.

“So we’ve had two tough seasons before that, and this season it’s just been enjoyment, not just us players playing out there, but for the fans as well.

“They’ve been enjoying it, clearly, and essentially all we do is play for the fans and to put smiles on their faces.”