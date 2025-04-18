Essex rest Sam Cook as 14 wickets fall on opening day against Worcestershire

Sam Cook was absent on orders from England but 14 wickets still fell on day one between Essex and Worcestershire at Chelmsford.

The prolific seamer has been rested ahead of an increasingly likely Test call-up next month and would surely have relished conditions that saw his side bowled out for 179 before the Pears reached 98 for four at stumps.

Jordan Cox’s 32 was the best Essex could muster as New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy took four 39 for Worcestershire. Shane Snater claimed two for Essex as he picked up Cook’s new-ball duties but an unbroken stand of 76 between Adam Hose and Brett D’Oliveira shored things up by stumps.

It was a different story for the bowlers at Hove, where the return of England quick Gus Atkinson failed to rouse Surrey. They saw Sussex put on 227 for two, with Atkinson’s first 12-over burst of the season resulting in modest figures of nought for 57.

Dan Worrall also drew a blank, with Matt Fisher and Dan Lawrence the men to strike.

Tom Haines shared a century opening stand with Daniel Hughes and will resume on Saturday 11 short of his own hundred after batting through the full 53 overs that were possible on a curtailed day.

Australian seamer Brendan Doggett carried Durham’s fight against Yorkshire at Chester-le-Street, picking up four for 69 in the visiting side’s 295 for eight. Ben Raine took three wickets, but there was nothing for Matthew Potts, who is hoping to retain his place in England’s squad to face Zimbabwe next month.

The White Rose saw rising talents James Wharton (69) and George Hill (64) stood up where experienced internationals Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Adam Lyth failed to make an impact.

Just under 28 overs were possible as Hampshire hosted Somerset at the Utilita Bowl, but that was plenty for the home attack to wreak some havoc. The Cidermen were reduced to 94 for six as seamers Kyle Abbott, Brad Wheal and James Fuller shared the bounty.

Tom Banton continued his comedown from his stunning triple century in the opening round, dismissed for five to take his subsequent tally to 11 runs in three innings.

Edgbaston saw even less cricket as rain won out, Brett Hutton removing both openers as Nottinghamshire left Warwickshire 34 for two in 9.2 overs.

Lancashire struggled to 61 for three in 31 overs against early Division Two pace-setters Leicestershire, who had Ian Holland to thank for two early breakthroughs.

Kent, the only side in the country with a 100 per cent record after two rounds, had a tough start against Gloucestershire as Australia all-rounder Cameron Green and James Bracey both struck centuries.

Green, making the first appearance of an overseas deal being funded by an anonymous benefactor, retired hurt with suspect cramp immediately after reaching three figures. Former England wicketkeeper Bracey ploughed on to make 109 not out in a total of 365 for seven.

Middlesex were in the ascendance at Lord’s, rounding up Glamorgan for 199 and replying with 63 for nought.

A 169-run partnership between captain Wayne Madsen (89) and Brooke Guest (87no) gave Derbyshire a solid platform of 216 for four against Northamptonshire.

Things were looking precarious at 31 for three but the fourth-wicket pair pieced things back together before Justin Broad had the skipper caught behind to give his side a much-needed boost.