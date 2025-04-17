Sam Cook rested by Essex ahead of possible England Test call-up

Sam Cook’s long wait for international recognition could be on the verge of ending after he was rested from Essex’s latest Rothesay County Championship match at England’s request.

The seam bowler has been a standout performer on the domestic circuit in recent years but, while his name has regularly been floated, he has yet to receive the call.

Now, that could all be about to change. Cook, who has taken seven wickets in the first two games of the season, has been left out of Essex’s home game against Nottinghamshire, which starts on Friday, after an intervention by the national side.

The 27-year-old, who boasts 318 first-class wickets at an average of 19.77, does not have a central contract but is clearly in the selectors’ thoughts as they look towards the first Test of the summer against Zimbabwe next month.

Cook did his cause the power of good over the winter when he shone on the England Lions tour of Australia, in what was partially seen as a fact-finding mission ahead of this year’s Ashes trip Down Under.

While England have made it clear they place plenty of stock on express pace, they also have some room for those with a more subtle array of skills and a lower range on the speed gun.

An injury to Chris Woakes (pictured) could help Sam Cook’s case (John Walton/PA)

Chris Woakes has been their preferred option since the enforced retirement of record wicket-taker James Anderson last year but he is currently out of action with an ankle problem, joining the likes of Mark Wood, Olly Stone and Dillon Pennington on the sidelines.

Brydon Carse is also out for the time being, but may be in contention for the Zimbabwe game at Trent Bridge from May 22-25.

Sonny Baker, who was awarded a development deal after catching the eye with the Lions and has started his first season at Hampshire with some rousing displays, is another who could be in line for higher honours. His name did appear in Hampshire’s 13-man squad to take on Somerset, while Josh Tongue is also in line for a second game of the season for Nottinghamshire.