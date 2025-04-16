Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to training after ankle injury

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training after a month out with an ankle injury.

The right-back has missed the last four matches, which included the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle, after being forced off in the Champions League exit to Paris St Germain.

The 26-year-old was pictured with his team-mates at the club’s AXA training complex on Wednesday, but Sunday’s trip to Leicester may come too soon for his return to action.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Alexander-Arnold potentially has only six matches remaining at his boyhood club with the continuation of his 20-year association in doubt as he has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Striker Darwin Nunez is likely to be available for the Leicester game, having missed the weekend win over West Ham with illness, as Arne Slot’s side go in search of the first of two wins which will guarantee the Premier League title – although an Arsenal defeat at Ipswich would mean three points at the King Power would clinch a record-equalling 20th championship.