Eddie Hearn hopeful Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could still meet in the ring

Promoter Eddie Hearn remains hopeful a fight between British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury could still take place.

There have been suggestions the two former world champions could face each other for several years but nothing has ever come to fruition.

Fury, 36, announced his retirement after losing his world title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk last December but there has been regular speculation that he could return.

Joshua, 35, has not fought since losing to another Briton, Daniel Dubois, in September.

Hearn, promoter for Joshua, told the BBC: “The next decision for AJ is going to be really important. I hope it’s Tyson Fury – we’ll see what the boxing gods allow.

“This is the kind of fight that probably gets made over a DM between the two or a text or a call. It’s like, ‘look, do you fancy it?’ That’s it. And then, bang, it’s done.”

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has said he does not think his fighter will return to the ring.

Eddie Hearn is hopeful the two British heavyweights could still meet (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hearn played that down, saying Fury and Arum “never really had the closest of relationships”.

“Tyson looks in great shape,” Hearn added. “It’d be very easy for him to go into 10-week camp.”