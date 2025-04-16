Andre Onana will play – Ruben Amorim brings goalkeeper back as Man Utd face Lyon

Ruben Amorim has confirmed Andre Onana will get the chance to make amends for last week’s mistakes as the Manchester United goalkeeper returns to the starting line-up for Thursday’s key Europa League quarter-final against Lyon.

The 29-year-old was labelled “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history” by Nemanja Matic before the first leg as the Lyon midfielder reacted furiously to the stopper saying the Premier League team were “way better” than the French club.

Onana did little to quell such talk as he floundered on a hostile evening in France, where he all too easily allowed Thiago Almada’s free-kick to creep in before his stoppage-time parry allowed Rayan Cherki to make it 2-2.

Manchester United goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir during a training session (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim dropped the Cameroon international for Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League loss at Newcastle to allow him to “disconnect” after a dramatic week, but United’s head coach confirmed he will start the must-win second leg against Lyon.

“Onana will play tomorrow,” the Portuguese said. “As a coach and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.

“Sometimes we talk about managing players physically. We have to manage them also mentally, but then they have to return to competition and Onana is ready.

“He had one weekend that I felt that it was better for him to not play, and a good thing for Altay (Bayindir) to play. This week, my thinking was to put Onana to play.”

Amorim faced a variety of questions about that decision throughout the press conference previewing the biggest match of United’s season, with the Europa League providing their last route to silverware and continental qualification.

The Portuguese says he spoke to his staff, including goalkeeping coaches Jorge Vital and Craig Mawson, before making his decision to restore Onana, who he is confident is ready to return and praised when quizzed about whether United want a new goalkeeper.

“My answer is that we need to improve every position on the field,” he said. “Goalkeeper is the same. We can work with Andre.

“If the team performs, if our team scores more goals and is more danger with the forwards and the strikers, we will defend better. Onana will defend better.

“Andre Onana already proved that he’s a top player in Inter, so he has a past. Altay the same thing in Fenerbahce.

“Sometimes you have some seasons that we are underperforming. If we are going like ‘if any player is underperforming, you have to change everything’, that is not the process that we need now.”

Harry Maguire gave his backing to Andre Onana (Martin Rickett/PA)

Amorim spoke alongside former United captain Harry Maguire, who knows a thing or two about being in the spotlight and coping with criticism.

“Andre has proved in his past that he’s an excellent goalkeeper,” the centre-back said. “He’s proved it at Inter, he’s won numerous trophies, played in Champions League finals.

“During a career you always have spells where you have ups and downs and you find yourself a little bit out of form, and it’s about how you build yourself back and find that confidence to perform again.

“I think at the moment he’s probably feeling that everything’s going against him, but you take it game by game.

“He’s going to be there tomorrow night. He’s a big personality, a big character, and he’ll be looking forward to the game.

“He’ll want to show everyone again what he’s about. Playing in front of Andre is great. I have confidence in Andre.

“Like I said, he’s having a fantastic career. He’s got great experience, and we all know he’s an excellent goalkeeper.”