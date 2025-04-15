No ring return for Tyson Fury, says promoter Bob Arum

Promoter Bob Arum does not think Tyson Fury will return to the ring after the former world champion announced his retirement in January.

Fury, 36, announced he had quit the sport several weeks after his second successive defeat to Ukraine’s current champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The British heavyweight had stepped out of retirement on three previous occasions, the latest in 2023, but Arum told the BBC 5 Live Boxing podcast he does not expect another U-turn.

Fury suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk before retiring (Nick Potts/PA)

Arum said: “If I was a betting man I would say he will never fight again. Marvin Hagler had an expression – ‘a rich guy who goes to bed wearing silk pyjamas doesn’t get up in the morning to do road work’.

“Tyson, really, I don’t think wants to get up in the morning and do road work and go through the experience of having to train when economically he doesn’t have to do it any more.”

Fury was undefeated before back-to-back losses to Usyk in Saudi Arabia, in May and December last year and his record stands at 34 wins, one draw and the two defeats.

Fight fans speculated Fury was ready to return after being seen working out in his own gym, while current promoter Eddie Hearn last week said a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua could still take place.