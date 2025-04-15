Harriet Dart sorry for asking umpire to tell Lois Boisson ‘to wear deodorant’

British number four Harriet Dart has apologised after requesting her opponent at the Rouen Open put on deodorant because she “smells really bad”.

The 28-year-old was beaten 6-0 6-3 by French player Lois Boisson in the first round of the tournament.

Dart sparked controversy during a change of ends when she asked the umpire: “Can you tell her (Boisson) to wear deodorant because she smells really bad?”

Her comments were picked up by a courtside microphone and attracted criticism on social media.

“Hey everyone, I want to apologise for what I said on court today, it was a heat-of-the-moment comment that I truly regret,” Dart posted on Instagram.

“That’s not how I want to carry myself, and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she competed today. I’ll learn from this and move forward. Harriet.”

Boisson, who made her first WTA Tour appearance of the season and is working her way back up from 303 in the rankings after struggling with injury, wrapped up the opening set in just 28 minutes.

Dart – the world number 110 – put up a better fight in the second set but failed to convert any of her six break points as Boisson eased through.

British number three Sonay Kartal, who was seeded eighth, lost 6-3 6-2 to France’s Varvara Gracheva.

Cameron Norrie suffered a first-round exit at the Barcelona Open following a 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-3 defeat to world number 27 Karen Khachanov.

British number three Norrie, who has dropped to 88 in the ATP rankings, saved a set point en route to taking a tight opening set on a tie-break.

Having lost the opening three games of set two, the 29-year-old qualifier looked on course for the last 16 after going 4-3 ahead with a break of serve.

But Russian Khachanov immediately hit back before securing progression in two hours and 18 minutes to set up a meeting with Spaniard Jaume Munar.