Frank Warren hopes Daniel Dubois faces Oleksandr Usyk in unification bout

Daniel Dubois could face Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight unification bout at Wembley in July, with promoter Frank Warren crossing his fingers the fight goes ahead.

Warren represents the British fighter, who holds the IBF belt, and is eager to strike a deal for him to face Usyk, the WBA, WBO and WBC champion.

Warren confirmed talks are onging, telling talkSPORT: “There have been talks, but nothing is done yet. Nothing at the moment. Talking goes on, and I hope it comes true.”

Reports suggest July 12 at the national stadium has been earmarked, should the rival parties come to an understanding.

Oleksandr Usyk last met Daniel Dubois in 2023, when the undefeated Ukrainian stopped the Briton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The pair last met in 2023, when the undefeated Ukrainian stopped Dubois in Poland.

Since then the 27-year-old Dubois has bounced back by defeating Jarrell Miller, claiming the vacant IBF belt with a win over Filip Hrgovic, and knocking out Anthony Joshua.

It has also been reported that a request has been lodged with the WBO to sanction the Dubois-Usyk clash ahead of the scheduled mandatory defence against Joseph Parker.

Dubois is set to face veteran Derek Chisora next if the Usyk talks fall through. Usyk has not boxed since beating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia in December.