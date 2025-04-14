Two maximum breaks in World Championship qualifier earn Jackson Page £147,000

Jackson Page has bagged a £147,000 bonus after becoming the first snooker player to compile two 147 breaks in the same match in Sheffield on Monday.

The 23-year-old from Ebbw Vale achieved the unique feat in the eighth and 12th frames of his 10-2 win over Allan Taylor in the third round of World Championship qualifying.

The prize fund was available for any player who made two 147 breaks across the three ‘triple crown’ events and the Saudi Arabian Masters this season – and will rise further if he holds on to the tournament’s £15,000 high break prize.

Page, who had never previously made a competitive maximum, said: “It’s a great feeling to have my first and second on the tour but I’ve made loads in the club so it felt routine at the end.

“I never ever go for them in a match, but after the first one planted itself I had to go for the second one. I never usually do that but I did today and it paid off.”

Page made his first maximum in the eighth frame on Sunday as he established an 8-1 overnight lead, then remarkably repeated the feat when play resumed on Monday to seal a win that moves him one game away from a return to the Crucible.