Tiger Woods leads reaction to Rory McIlroy’s long-awaited Masters victory

Tiger Woods welcomed Rory McIlroy to golf’s most exclusive club after his dramatic victory in the 89th Masters.

McIlroy defeated Justin Rose on the first hole of a play-off at Augusta National to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in having won all four major titles.

“Welcome to the club @McIlroyRory,” Woods posted on social media.

“Completing the grand slam at Augusta is something special. Your determination during this round, and this entire journey has shown through, and now you’re a part of history. Proud of you!”

McIlroy’s close friend Shane Lowry joked that McIlroy could happily retire after completing the career grand slam.

“This means everything to him,” Lowry told Golf Channel.

“This is all he thinks about, all he talks about. He always said to me he’d retire a happy man if he won the green jacket so I told Erica (McIlroy’s wife) he can retire now.

“He’s had a long 10, 11 years, he’s had a lot of hurdles to get over and it’s a credit to him.”

Tommy Fleetwood, who finished 21st after a closing 69, added: “I’ve said it a bunch of times, I think Rory is the best player of our generation. I don’t think he’s had to prove that for a while.

“For him to have finally got this one, a career grand slam, is unbelievably special. I think this time was always going to come, it’s just Rory makes you feel like it’s not going to at some point.

“Whatever he did today Rory’s place in golf (history) was secure, but this has just added another layer on top of that.

“I do believe he’s the best of our generation and now he’s one of the greatest of all time.”