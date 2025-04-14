Surrey fly flags at half-mast following death of Alec Stewart’s wife Lynn

Surrey flew their flags at half-mast on Monday following the death of Alec Stewart’s wife Lynn.

Former England captain Stewart stood down as the club’s director of cricket after overseeing a third straight Rothesay County Championship title last season, allowing him to spend more time supporting Lynn’s long battle with breast cancer.

The Brown Caps took to the field at the Kia Oval wearing black armbands in her memory on the final day of their clash against Hampshire, while the flags were also lowered in a mark of respect.

Chair Oli Slipper said: “The sincere condolences of everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club are with Alec and the whole Stewart family.

“Our very best wishes are with the family and we will continue to offer any support to them that we are able to. In the meantime, we ask that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.”

Stewart, who took on a part-time advisory role after vacating his previous job, has previously been linked with key jobs in the England set-up but has always prioritised family commitments over the demanding overseas travel schedule.