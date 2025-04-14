Silva rues ‘lack of communication’ as Ryan Sessegnon incorrectly substituted

Fulham boss Marco Silva blamed a “lack of communication” as he confirmed Ryan Sessegnon was incorrectly substituted during his side’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth.

With the Cottagers seeking a response to Antoine Semenyo’s first-minute goal at the Vitality Stadium, Sessegnon left the pitch as Tom Cairney, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez waited to come on with just over half-an-hour remaining.

Silva was clearly unhappy and attempted to get Sessegnon to go back on amid confusion on the touchline.

After referee Michael Oliver came over to speak with fourth official Tim Robinson, the Portuguese coach said he was prevented from correcting the error.

“It was a lack of communication there with the fourth official, from our staff,” said Silva, who suggested he had wished to withdraw Sasa Lukic, in addition to Sander Berge and Rodrigo Muniz.

“We had enough time to correct. When I saw Sessegnon out, I tried to correct it. He (fourth official Robinson) decided not to let us correct it.”

Semenyo’s strike, inside 53 seconds, reignited Bournemouth’s quest for continental qualification as Fulham’s own European aspirations suffered a setback.

The Cherries’ first win in seven top-flight games lifted them to eight place – above the Cottagers and Brighton on goal difference.

Silva felt Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi should have been dismissed in the 44th minute when he was shown a yellow card for a lunging challenge on Joachim Andersen.

Argentina international Senesi, who won the ball during the robust challenge, was replaced by Illia Zabarnyi for the second half.

“It (the substitution) showed that they (Bournemouth) realised what we realised as well, that it was a mistake from the referee, it was a mistake from the VAR,” said Silva.

“And of course they took the player out because they knew he is going to be sooner or later, probably a player that is going to be out (sent off).

“Probably if I’m in the same position as them, I’m going to do the same because it was clear. If you see the shin of Joachim, it’s clear.”

Silva bemoaned a “sloppy” start for gifting out-of-form Bournemouth the initiative.

Semenyo capitalised on an error from Cottagers captain Antonee Robinson to claim his 10th goal of the season, while Sessegnon wasted the best chance for an equaliser.

“We are very disappointed with the result and with taking nothing from this game,” added Silva.

“We were sloppy the way we conceded the first goal. We gave them the boost that they needed after six games without a win.”

Bournemouth equalled the club’s record points tally in the top flight by moving on to 48.

Having taken just two points from the previous 18 available, head coach Andoni Iraola declared the Cherries’ European push was back on track.

“Definitely it’s alive,” he said. “If the season finished today, I think we would go to Europe. We have one problem: we still have six games to play. We would love to finish today.

“It’s still very difficult because we have not an easy schedule. Even with the run (of fixtures), we are in a place to compete definitely.

“I’m very happy, I think we needed this win. It’s a key game for us.”