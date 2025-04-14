Jayden Seales helps Sussex end 10-year wait for a top-flight Championship success

Sussex registered their first Division One victory in a decade as they finished off Somerset on the final day of their Rothesay County Championship clash at Hove.

Having ended their long wait to reclaim a seat at the top table with last year’s Division Two title win, Sussex followed up last week’s draw against Worcestershire with an impressive 260-run success.

Already without their sidelined former England seamer Ollie Robinson, they resumed on the fourth morning missing fellow quick Sean Hunt through injury.

Hunt had taken nine of their 15 wickets in the match to date but West Indian strike bowler Jayden Seales stood up in his absence, taking three of the six scalps still needed to claim maximum points.

Somerset were eventually bowled out for 334 in the hundredth over of a stubborn resistance, Tom Abell top-scoring with 96.