Antoine Semenyo effort enough as Bournemouth boost European push with Fulham win

Antoine Semenyo struck inside 53 seconds as Bournemouth reignited their quest for continental qualification with a 1-0 Premier League victory over fellow European hopefuls Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Forward Semenyo clinically pounced on an early error from Cottagers captain Antonee Robinson to claim his 10th goal of the season and earn the Cherries a first win in seven league games.

Evanilson went close to doubling the hosts’ lead when he struck the woodwork before Andoni Iraola’s men hung on to climb to eighth – above their opponents and Brighton on goal difference.

Ryan Sessegnon wasted the best of Fulham’s chances to equalise – heading straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga in the first half – before seemingly being substituted incorrectly during the second period.

Bournemouth began the evening having taken just two points from a possible 18 during a dramatic drop-off in form since going fifth with a 3-1 success at relegated rivals Southampton on February 15.

Defender Marcos Senesi replaced Illia Zabarnyi in the only change from the Cherries’ 2-2 draw at West Ham, while Cottagers boss Marco Silva stuck with the team which defeated champions-elect Liverpool 3-2.

Bournemouth raced ahead inside a minute.

Alex Scott led the counter attack following a loose pass from Timothy Castagne and, after Robinson’s mistake, Semenyo nipped in to cut inside Joachim Andersen and curl the ball into the bottom-left corner.

The hosts should have increased their advantage in the 16th minute when Evanilson rattled the crossbar from only four yards out after Scott headed Milos Kerkez’s cross from the left back across goal.

Fulham also looked dangerous going forward during an entertaining first half.

Rodrigo Muniz threatened three times in quick succession, including flashing across goal following defensive dithering from Bournemouth centre-backs Senesi and Dean Huijsen, before the unmarked Sessegnon tamely nodded into the arms of Kepa.

Senesi was shown a yellow card for a lunging challenge on Andersen, despite winning the ball, while Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno kept out a low shot from Scott in added time.

Bournemouth boss Iraola replaced Senesi with Zabarnyi for the second half and almost saw his side double their lead in the 55th minute when the legs of Leno denied Tyler Adams.

Fulham manager Silva then looked unhappy amid confusion as he made a triple substitution which took around two-and-a-half minutes to complete.

Tom Cairney, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez came on, with Sessegnon, who was withdrawn alongside Sander Berge and Muiz, appearing to be brought off incorrectly due to an admin error.

Bournemouth stopper Kepa clawed away an Alex Iwobi effort and comfortably saved from Sasa Lukic as the west London visitors pushed for a leveller.

At the other end, VAR deemed Leno got fingertips to the ball when Evanilson went down in the box seeking a penalty, 10 minutes from time.

The hosts comfortably held on during seven minutes of added time to claim an overdue victory – their first at home since thrashing Nottingham Forest 5-0 in January – and put their European push back on track.