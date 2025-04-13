Thomas Partey insists Arsenal will not sit on first-leg advantage at Real Madrid

Thomas Partey said Arsenal will go to Real Madrid “with the mentality to win” despite holding a 3-0 first-leg lead in their Champions League quarter-final.

The Gunners’ hopes of providing a Premier League title contest in the closing stages of the season were banished with a 1-1 draw against Brentford on Saturday which left them 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with just 18 to play for across the remaining six matches.

Mikel Arteta’s players will now turn their attention to Europe and their trip to the Bernabeu.

However, Partey, who opened the scoring against Brentford but is an injury doubt for the return fixture in Spain on Wednesday, insisted Arsenal will not sit on their advantage.

“We all know what we have to do,” said the midfielder, who was substituted with 20 minutes remaining at the Emirates Stadium.

“We have to go there with the mentality to win. We want to win every game. And I think we have to play, be confident with the ball, and also try to find our weaknesses and keep attacking them.”

Partey will be hopeful of brushing off an unspecified injury issue which forced him off against Brentford to partner Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

Rice’s stunning set-piece double last week paved the way for Arsenal to take a healthy lead to the home of the 15-time European Cup winners.

Rice also played a significant role in Arsenal’s only goal against Brentford when he received the ball from keeper David Raya and drove almost the length of the field before providing the pass for Partey to score.

Manager Arteta believes the England international has now got the taste to continue to provide for Arsenal at both ends of the pitch.

“Every time you score a goal, you have that feeling in the next match that you can score again,” said Arteta.

“Dec had an unbelievable action in the goal we scored against Brentford, running and carrying the ball and opening the space at the right moment to release Thomas. He had a really strong performance.”