Palace comeback ‘sends a message’ to rivals, says Manchester City’s Rico Lewis

Rico Lewis believes Manchester City have sent a warning to their top-five rivals that they still mean business with their emphatic comeback win over Crystal Palace.

The champions hit back from 2-0 down at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to win 5-2 and keep the pressure on the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle in the battle for Champions League qualification places.

City may have put up a disappointing defence of their Premier League crown this term, but, with six games remaining, Lewis is confident and determined as they chase that more modest target.

The 20-year-old, who played at right-back after being recalled to face Palace, said: “Not that we didn’t know much about ourselves already, but I think we’ve shown ourselves we can still play well and do well under pressure, even when maybe we seem at our lowest at some points.

“It’s massive for the confidence. It sends a message out to everyone else as well that we’re focused – we’ve got our goal and we’re going to achieve it.”

Kevin De Bruyne played a starring role in City’s fightback against Palace, scoring their first goal with a fine free-kick and setting up two others, as well as hitting a post.

It was the 33-year-old’s first home game since it was announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

De Bruyne is to leave City at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lewis said: “I’s going to be different without him. With Kevin it’s such a big story and again he showed his quality. Everyone will miss him when he’s gone.”

Another player whose future has been uncertain is Ilkay Gundogan, but manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the one-year extension clause on the contract the German signed when he rejoined City last year has been triggered.

The 33-year-old returned on an initial 12-month deal after a year at Barcelona, but a minimum number of appearances would see it prolonged. His outing against Palace was his 43rd of the campaign.

Guardiola said: “The Gundo here and the Gundo at Bournemouth, Leicester – that’s the Gundo I remember, the one that helped us win the treble and the ‘quadruple’ and was such an important player.

Ilkay Gundogan’s contract at City has automatically been extended (Adam Davy/PA)

“What will happen (this summer) I don’t know, but he has one more year on his contract here now.”

The downside to the Palace victory was the loss of goalkeeper Ederson in the second half with injury. The Brazilian was due to be assessed.

Guardiola said: “One month or two months ago he had a problem and it was muscular and he had a few days out. He felt the same feeling again.”