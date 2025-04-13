Manchester United set up FA Cup final with Chelsea after beating local rivals

Celin Bizet and Grace Clinton scored as Manchester United defeated depleted rivals Manchester City 2-0 to set up a Women’s FA Cup final with Chelsea.

The defending champions were good value as they reached their third final in a row, scoring both goals in the first quarter of the game before goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce did her bit to see off any hopes of a revival from the hosts.

City, reduced to a six-strong bench and without the likes of Khadija Shaw, Vivianne Miedema and Lauren Hemp, were underpowered and unable to keep their last realistic hope of success this term alive at the Joie Stadium.

The afternoon ended in frustration for their interim boss Nick Cushing, while opposite number Marc Skinner enjoyed a satisfying trip across town in his first match since signing a new deal.

Celin Bizet puts her side ahead with an early strike (Martin Rickett/PA)

United were quick to impose themselves on the occasion, manufacturing an excellent opener after just six minutes.

Ella Toone teed it up, showing real vision with an aerial ball that unleashed Bizet and allowed her an opportunity to show her control and technique with a classy finish.

The early lead was fully deserved for United, as their rivals failed to match the pace of the game.

Things took a turn for the worse when Mary Fowler went down with a knee injury and was off the field receiving treatment when the second goal arrived after 22 minutes.

City’s marking was sloppy as a corner came in from Gabby George, allowing Clinton to nip ahead of Gracie Prior and fire home.

Fowler was soon replaced, leaving City’s situation increasingly fragile.

Khiara Keating kept City alive with a couple of good saves, blocking from Toone and stopping Bizet from close range after a delayed pass from Leah Galton.

A long-ranger from Laia Aleixandri challenged Tullis-Joyce in the United goal, but she proved herself equally alert.

The interval appeared to restore some of City’s composure and they were much improved after the restart.

United celebrated in style (Martin Rickett/PA)

Holding possession better in the build-up they gradually found a foothold and their recovery almost paid off just before the hour mark. Instead Tullis-Joyce kept them at bay.

She got fingers to Yui Hasegawa’s effort to divert it against the crossbar and then stepped up again to block Lily Murphy’s follow-up with her leg.

The keeper celebrated bellowed in satisfaction at her own efforts and her team-mates quickly followed suit, as the importance of the double stop became apparent.

The closing stages lacked bite, United content to occupy time and City lacking the fresh legs to bring new impetus.