Excuses cannot continue for ‘physically and mentally weak’ Man Utd – Roy Keane

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane said excuses could not continue to be made after watching Ruben Amorim’s men slump to a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Newcastle – labelling his old side a “weak team”.

Harvey Barnes struck twice in the second half at St James’ Park after Alejandro Garnacho had cancelled out Sandro Tonali’s opener, with Bruno Guimaraes’ late goal adding to United’s woes.

“It was not good enough, the second half,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“That’s 14 league games they have lost now and we keep making excuses for this team.

“There are not enough players who can run in this team or want to run, not enough of a goal threat.

“You have got to dig deep even when they are up against it – and they didn’t do that in the second half.”

Defeat at St James’ Park followed on from a 2-2 draw away to Lyon on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final – coming after United had snatched what they thought was a late winner.

“I think United now are physically and mentally a weak team,” Keane added. “Newcastle were too fast, too powerful and more determined, their pace up front. United could not deal with their attacking players and got what they deserved.

“We had talked it up before the game, that there were good signs this Man United team was getting better – well I can’t see it.

“I just saw another poor performance, particularly in the second half. It just wasn’t good enough.

“I worry for this group of players – to me they don’t look like a strong group mentally.”

United boss Amorim – who replaced Erik ten Hag in November – admitted in his post-match TV interview “I don’t care” about the criticism of the team and called for focus on the second leg of next week’s crucial European tie.

In response to Amorim’s comments, Keane – who won the Premier League seven times during a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford – said: “Sometimes it is the way you lose.

“The only defence I have for the players is some of them are still new to the Premier League and the manager is new to the Premier League.

“If you speak to the manager, he is probably scratching his head. He is frustrated in his interview, of course, and he wants to focus on the next game.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants to focus on their key European tie (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“But you also have to reflect on the game today – and I bet he cannot believe how bad the United team is.

“Obviously he can’t say that and is talking about recruitment in the summer, but this group of players and the mistakes they are making… I bet he has gone in there and is shocked at how bad this group of players are.

“Are these good players? I think some of them are, but are they good enough for Man United? Absolutely not. And that is not for the players, that is on the club for throwing them in there.”