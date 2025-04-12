Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital due to illness

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was admitted to hospital on Friday and will miss Sunday’s clash with Manchester United.

The Carabao Cup winners said their 47-year-old boss had been feeling unwell “for a number of days” and would not be at St James’ Park on Sunday.

A statement added that Howe was “conscious, talking with family and continuing to receive expert medical care”.

Assistant Jason Tindall and coach Graeme Jones will take the side on Sunday, with Newcastle adding: “Everyone at Newcastle United extends their best wishes to Eddie for a speedy recovery, and further updates will follow in due course.”

Speaking of Howe on Friday, when he stepped in to perform pre-match media duties, Tindall – his long-time assistant – said: “He’s been really poorly in the last couple of days but we’ve been in daily contact.

“We’ve been speaking three or four times a day so it’s not affected any of the preparations. We’ve still got a couple of days and I’m sure he’ll be fine for the weekend.”

Howe missed his first game in charge of Newcastle back in 2021 when Covid ruled him out of the clash with Brentford.