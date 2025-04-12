Mohamed Salah will have ‘big impact’ after new Liverpool deal – Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits there is very little room for improvement in Mohamed Salah but he is confident the Egypt international will continue to have a big impact.

Salah’s two-year contract extension was a cause for celebration at the club as the long-running saga over whether he would stay was finally put to bed, allowing Slot to plan with confidence for the future.

His 32-goal return this season is surpassed only by his record-breaking maiden campaign of 2017-18 and his next league goal will see him overtake Sergio Aguero into fifth place on the all-time list of Premier League goalscorers on 185 – with Harry Kane, in second, currently only 29 ahead.

“We are always trying to achieve a bit more as a team and individuals but if you are playing at Liverpool, probably you are close to coming to the maximum of your ability,” said Slot.

“There is not a lot of room for improvement for Mo and the other players. It’s clear that Mo is coming close to the end, not the end of his career but to the end of his ability.

“I think we’ve brought almost the maximum out of his qualities this season and then it’s about consistency, which is one of the most difficult things in football.

“That is why he has been seen as such a star player.”

The 32-year-old has, however, hit his worst run of form of the season.

Failure to find the net against West Ham on Sunday would make it four games without a goal, his worst stretch since February 2023.

There have been plenty of games this season where Salah has barely been involved but has still delivered with a goal or an assist at a crucial time and that is reflected in his numbers.

Slot is not concerned by the current dry spell and knows there is a bigger picture to see.

“I don’t know if six, seven, eight years ago – or maybe three or four years ago – he was involved in every second of the game,” added the Dutchman.

“I would be surprised as if I look at all the wingers all around the world they are not 90 minutes out-playing their opponent every single time.

“If you are a winger you have to be creative, that is the most difficult part in football – especially against these low blocks many wingers face.

“So it is normal that once in a while you lose the ball or one of your actions fail. But in general Mo has a big impact on our game with assists and goals and he is a big threat.

“But if I look at the Champions League this week wingers are getting more important in this modern game because teams are going to lower blocks than ever before.

“If you look at Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia, (Desire) Doue, (Bukayo) Saka, (Gabriel) Martinelli, they were all able to open up the last line or create chances and that is what Mo does for us and what Cody (Gakpo) and Lucho (Luis Diaz) are doing for us.”