Manchester City climb into Premier League top four and Forest slip up at home

Manchester City boosted their Champions League hopes as they roared back from two goals down to thump Crystal Palace 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Palace were 2-0 up after 21 minutes via goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards, and the former subsequently had the ball in the net again, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

The game then changed completely as Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back for City just prior to the break before a dominant second-half display from the hosts saw Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all get on the scoresheet.

Pep Guardiola’s men rose two places to fourth, two points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest, who were beaten 1-0 by Everton at the City Ground courtesy of Adboulaye Doucoure’s stoppage-time goal.

Aston Villa joined City in moving into the top five as they won 3-0 at relegated Southampton.

It appeared the Saints might earn a rare point when Aaron Ramsdale saved Marco Asensio’s 69th-minute penalty, but Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead four minutes later and fellow substitute Donyell Malen swiftly added a finish of his own.

Aaron Ramsdale, right, saved two penalties (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ramsdale then kept out another Asensio spot-kick in stoppage time, only for John McGinn to score on the follow-up.

Second-bottom Leicester secured their first point, and scored their first league goals, since January as they drew 2-2 at Brighton.

The Foxes twice equalised after Joao Pedro penalties, Stephy Mavididi netting the first leveller and Caleb Okoli the second.