Man City recover from nightmare start to beat Crystal Palace 5-2

Manchester City roared back from 2-0 down to boost their top-five hopes with a 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne, Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all struck as City recovered from a shoddy start with an impressive attacking display at the Etihad Stadium.

Palace had taken control with goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards inside the opening 21 minutes of Saturday’s encounter but Ismaila Sarr spurned a chance to make it 3-0 and Eze had another disallowed.

City moved up a gear to level before the break and they secured the points early in the second half. The win lifted them back above Chelsea and Newcastle into fourth place.

It was a game that saw the new semi-automated offside system get plenty of use, interestingly as experienced official Darren Cann ran the line for the last time.

City started with a narrow-looking team with Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield with youngsters O’Reilly, McAtee and Rico Lewis also featuring.

It initially looked awkward as Palace struck from their first attack in the eighth minute. The hosts were caught out as Sarr found space down the right and played a perfect ball for Eze to tap in at the far post.

City responded with a good counter but Marmoush was denied by the outstretched leg of Dean Henderson.

Yet as bright as they looked in attack, City were indecisive at the back and allowed Richards a free header to double Palace’s lead from an Adam Wharton corner.

Chris Richards, left, celebrates with Jean-Philippe Mateta after putting Palace 2-0 up (Martin Rickett/PA)

City rallied and De Bruyne curled a shot against the post but they had two major let-offs as Palace continued to threaten.

First Sarr blasted over after being picked out by Daichi Kamada from the byline and then Eze curled a fine shot into the bottom corner only to see a flag raised.

De Bruyne clawed City back into the game after Gonzalez was felled outside the area by Kamada. With Henderson unsighted, the Belgian clipped a free-kick to the side of the wall and in off the base of the post.

City now had their tails up and, although McAtee headed wide moments later, they did not have to wait much longer to equalise.

De Bruyne headed down in the area and the ball ran through for Marmoush to smash into the net after Gundogan had fluffed his own attempted shot.

City carried the momentum into the second half and took the lead after 47 minutes when Kovacic drilled in from the edge of the area after an O’Reilly cutback was helped on by De Bruyne.

James McAtee scores Manchester City’s fourth goal against Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA)

McAtee claimed the fourth in some style before the hour as he raced onto a long pass from Ederson and calmly rounded the outrushing Henderson to guide in from a tight angle.

City goalkeeper Ederson was forced off in the latter stages but the champions finished on a high as O’Reilly volleyed in the fifth.