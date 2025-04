Jodie Burrage says Great Britain will celebrate BJK Cup finals spot with a party

Great Britain plan to toast their victory over the Netherlands and a place in the Billie Jean King Cup finals with a “few bevvies”, according to Jodie Burrage.

Burrage and British number one Katie Boulter teamed up for a deciding doubles match in The Hague on Saturday night after Boulter had failed to build on Sonay Kartal’s singles victory over Eva Vedder earlier in the day.

After Boulter lost in straight set to Suzan Lamens, she regrouped admirably to partner Burrage and send Britain through with a 6-2 6-2 win over Lamens and Demi Schuurs to spark big celebrations from Anne Keothavong’s team after they sealed a spot in the eight-team finals during September.

“For me it was the energy from this team, from this crowd, from my partner (Boulter), from my captain (Keothavong), it was the energy,” Burrage said in her on-court interview when asked what had been key to doubles success.

“We went out there, we gave it our all, we swung and that’s what we wanted to do. I want to say thank you to everyone that supported me today, my partner, captain, team, everyone here, they got us here.

“Definitely (have) a little party. Few bevvies? Few bevvies!”

Britain’s victory was all the more impressive given it occurred without Emma Raducanu, who chose to miss the match to focus on training ahead of the clay-court season.

World number 47 Raducanu was quick to congratulate her team-mates, writing on X: “So good rooting for these girls!”

Kartal, who made her national team debut in Friday’s win over Germany, had earlier dug in with a strong display in the deciding set to come through 6-4 4-6 6-1 against Vedder in the opening singles.

After recovering from 2-0 down to secure the first set, Kartel then saw Vedder, ranked 265 in the world, respond with a gutsy display to edge the second after a late break to draw level.

British number three Kartal, though, reasserted herself in the decider, making the most of a strong forehand to twice break Vedder in games four and six before sealing victory with a drop shot at the net.

Boulter, though, could not close out the tie in the second singles as world number 70 Lamens fought her way to a 6-4 6-3 win.

Boulter had produced a rousing comeback against Tatjana Maria to seal victory in the tie against Germany.

Lamens, however, made the most of Boulter’s unforced errors to break twice in the first set for a 4-1 lead.

Although Boulter recovered with a break, Lamens closed things out on her next service game to love.

Boulter then looked to have regrouped, breaking for a 3-1 lead in the second set, only to fail to hold again.

Lamens – seeking a 13th straight match win Billie Jean King Cup – kept the pressure on at 5-3 and another break of Boulter’s faltering serve secured victory for the Netherlands and sent the tie into a decider.

Doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls and Harriet Dart had been scheduled to play, but Great Britain captain Keothavong opted to switch in Boulter and Burrage.

It looked to have been an inspired decision as the British pair saved four break points in the second game to hold and then broke themselves to love and lead 2-1.

Another break on Schuurs’ service game saw that extended to 5-2, with the first set soon wrapped up.

The Dutch duo went off court during the changeover, looking to find some inspiration to lift the subdued home crowd.

Boulter and Burrage, though, remained on the offensive, securing two early breaks in the second set before an ace by the latter closing out a memorable victory for Britain.