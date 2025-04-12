James Anderson ‘overwhelmed’ by reaction after being awarded knighthood

James Anderson spoke of his pride for his exploits on the field to have been rewarded by a knighthood in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Anderson retired from the Test arena in July after claiming 704 wickets, the most by a fast bowler in Test history.

The 42-year-old intends to continue with Lancashire but his start to the new Rothesay County Championship has been delayed by a calf injury.

Anderson wrote on his Instagram account: “The reaction to yesterday’s Honour’s List has been really overwhelming.

“I’m so proud that my achievements in a sport I’ve dedicated my life to and love so much have been recognised in this way.

“I can’t wait to get back out there with Lancashire to continue to play the game that has given me so much.”

Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and the late Shane Warne (708) have more Test wickets than Anderson.

He finished his international career having played 188 Tests, 194 ODIs and 19 T20s and took 991 wickets across the three formats.