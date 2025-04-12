Arsenal slip up again to edge Liverpool closer to Premier League title

Liverpool have the chance to go 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after second-placed Arsenal again stuttered with Yoane Wissa’s equaliser seeing them held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

As in the Gunners’ previous Premier League outing, the 1-1 draw at Everton, they led before having to settle for a point, Thomas Partey’s 61st-minute opener being cancelled out by Wissa 13 minutes later.

With six games to play, they are 10 points behind seemingly title-bound Liverpool ahead of the Reds hosting West Ham on Sunday, as Mikel Arteta’s team experienced a comedown after their 3-0 Champions League win over Real Madrid in midweek.

Manchester City boosted their Champions League chances as they roared back from two goals down to thump Crystal Palace 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Palace were 2-0 up after 21 minutes via goals from Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards, and the former subsequently had the ball in the net again, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

The game then changed completely as Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back for City just prior to the break before a dominant second-half display from the hosts saw Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all get on the scoresheet.

Pep Guardiola’s men rose two places to fourth, two points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest, who were beaten 1-0 by Everton at the City Ground courtesy of Adboulaye Doucoure’s stoppage-time goal.

Aston Villa joined City in moving into the top five as they won 3-0 at relegated Southampton.

It appeared the Saints might earn a rare point when Aaron Ramsdale saved Marco Asensio’s 69th-minute penalty, but Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead four minutes later and fellow substitute Donyell Malen swiftly added a finish of his own.

Aaron Ramsdale, right, saved two penalties (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ramsdale then kept out another Asensio spot-kick in stoppage time, only for John McGinn to score on the follow-up.

Second-bottom Leicester secured their first point, and scored their first league goals, since January as they drew 2-2 at Brighton.

The Foxes twice equalised after Joao Pedro penalties, Stephy Mavididi netting the first leveller and Caleb Okoli the second.