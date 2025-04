Ange Postecoglou jokes about becoming Jack Reacher to identify Spurs mole

Ange Postecoglou revealed that he has become a part-time sleuth in an attempt to track down a potential mole at Tottenham.

The Spurs boss joked on Friday that by aiming to suss out the source of the leak he had turned into fictional character Jack Reacher – a popular series of novels written by British-born author Lee Child which has been made into a television series and the eponymous protagonist is also portrayed by actor Tom Cruise in two films.

Suggestions of a potential mole came following social media speculation on Thursday made about Wilson Odobert being sidelined with an injury for Spurs’ Europa League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Odobert was an unused substitute during the game, but the latest leaking of information prompted Postecoglou to go public with his grievances on the issue before Sunday’s trip to Wolves.

Social media speculation about Wilson Odobert’s injury was the latest leak to hit the club (Ben Whitley/PA)

Postecoglou said: “It’s been going on for a while. It started last year. We thought we had nipped it in the bud but it’s still consistently coming out at different times.

“You try to keep the circle of information pretty tight. I don’t understand why people would do it, especially if they’re so-called in our camp because I don’t know how it’s helpful to us. It certainly doesn’t seem to be helpful to us.

“It’s not agents. Definitely not agents. The stuff that is coming out is pretty specific. The language used is not used by agents. It’s definitely not the players.

“I’ve always said, especially with medical information, I’m really, really careful.

Author Lee Child, real name James Grant, who wrote the Jack Reacher novels (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Even though we’re in the world of football and I know everyone thinks these things should be carte blanche in terms of information flow, I’m still very respectful in terms of medical records and how much information we actually give on certain things.

“Sometimes players don’t want that information disclosed, it’s as simple as that. The fact that it is getting out is unacceptable, from a club perspective, because it doesn’t help us and from an individual’s perspective because it doesn’t help him.

“As a club, I just think, I’ve got enough challenges out there without adding more to ours.

“We’ll deal with it internally. Like you deal with anything. You do the right thing and deal with it.

“It’s always in football. In various ways, but certainly not as consistent as this. Usually when you address it the first time, key people understand, but this one seems to be consistent.”

The Australian explained his desire to stamp it out is centred around changing the culture at Tottenham, who have not won a trophy since 2008 but remain in contention for Europa League success.

“There’s always a bit of detective work in football management. I think it’s a cultural thing. I’m big on creating a culture of success and I don’t think successful organisations behave in that manner,” Postecoglou added.

“That’s the bit that we’re constantly, not just me, but the other people in the club are trying to change and trying to get the club to a place where there is a real strong mentality and identity of who we are and protect that.

“If you have people giving out sensitive information, particularly on the medical front or the tactical front, then you need to address it.”