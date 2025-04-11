Pep Guardiola optimistic Man City will finish strongly in top-five battle

Pep Guardiola is confident his side will qualify for next season’s Champions League because he believes their “spirit” is back.

City have endured a difficult season by their lofty standards and find themselves in a scrap for a top-five spot in the Premier League rather than challenging for the title.

They have slipped to sixth since a dismal goalless draw at Manchester United last week but Guardiola has seen enough in recent games to feel upbeat.

The City manager said: “I’m optimistic to finish well this season. Some spirit is back.

“Some games, some moments were good – United no – but the spirit is there. The spirit will sustain us.

“Maybe we (could) struggle in a game but the spirit has to be there.

“We saw with incredible curiosity the Champions League games this week and I know the spirit with which they play. That’s what we need to do.”

A number of factors have contributed to City’s downturn in form this season after winning the past four Premier League titles but Guardiola believes a lot of their frustration comes down to injuries.

City have been hampered by injuries to key players such as Erling Haaland this season (Adam Davy/PA)

He said: “We didn’t have players. We had a lot of injuries.

“In any sport when the important players cannot play, you cannot be the same. We couldn’t rotate, they couldn’t compete against each other and in certain moments we needed fight and we didn’t have legs. We didn’t have energy.”

City remain without top scorer Erling Haaland, midfield linchpin Rodri and experienced centre-backs John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake.

To compound their problems, Phil Foden picked up a knock in the Old Trafford stalemate.

“Phil is a doubt,” Guardiola revealed ahead of Saturday’s clash against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola believes City are going to have to be close to perfect in their remaining fixtures to secure a Champions League return.

Guardiola feels City will need to win most of their remaining games to secure a return to the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

He said: “Now it’s not very complicated. We don’t have 15, 20 games. Now we have seven games left.

“It’s a final every single game. We have to win a lot of games to qualify because Newcastle, with just one game a week, and the quality of Aston Villa, with all the teams that are involved – Chelsea, Nottingham (Forest), Fulham are there.

“There are a lot of teams that will be there and you have to win games.”