Friday’s briefing: Andre Onana makes headlines again as Man Utd held by Lyon

Under-fire Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana made headlines again after Lyon scored a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt, leaving the tie in the balance ahead of the return leg in Germany.

Stand-in Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved a penalty as his 10-man side battled to a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao at Ibrox, while Chelsea marched on in the Conference League.

Andre Onana in spotlight

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was again exposed by some poor handling (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester United’s number one Andre Onana was unable to stop Rayan Cherki scoring a last-gasp leveller having gifted Lyon an opener as the first leg their crucial Europa League quarter-final ended 2-2.

A war of words had added extra spice to the biggest game of the underperforming Red Devils’ season as Nemanja Matic reacted furiously to Onana saying the Premier League team were “way better” than the French side.

Lyon’s former United midfielder retaliated by calling Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” – and the Cameroon shot-stopper did little to stop such talk when allowing Thiago Almada’s first-half free-kick to creep past him.

United had looked set to take a win back to Old Trafford after Leny Yoro’s reaction header in first-half stoppage time was followed by substitute Joshua Zirkzee heading home two minutes from time.

There was, though, more late drama as Cherki reacted quickest after Onana parried Georges Mikautadze’s fizzing strike in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to spark wild celebrations inside the Groupama Stadium.

Spurs frustrated by Frankfurt

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou (left) saw his side improve after the break, but could not find a second goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tottenham have work to do to reach the Europa League semi-finals after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their last-eight tie.

Ange Postecoglou’s side went behind after six minutes through Hugo Ekitike’s fine long-range strike, but Pedro Porro pulled Spurs level midway through the first half with a sumptuous back-heel finish.

Spurs stepped things up after the break with Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur hitting the woodwork.

Frankfurt’s back-up goalkeeper Kaua Santos also produced crucial saves to deny Son Heung-min, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to leave the tie finely-poised ahead of next Thursday’s second leg in Germany.

Blues march on in Conference League

Teenager Tyrique George opened his Chelsea account early in the second half (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Teenager Tyrique George scored his first Chelsea goal as Enzo Maresca’s side eased past Legia Warsaw to take a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Conference League quarter-final.

Following another uninspiring first period, the moment of the match came four minutes after the restart.

Academy graduate George, 19, reacted quickest inside the box after Reece James’ effort was saved, before substitute Noni Madueke soon doubled Chelsea’s lead.

Madueke hit his second 15 minutes from time – tapping in just seconds after Christopher Nkunku had seen a penalty saved – to leave the Blues in control of the tie when the sides meet again at Stamford Bridge next week.

Kelly’s heroes

Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly saved a late spot-kick at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

Liam Kelly made a heroic penalty save as 10-man Rangers fought furiously to hold Athletic Bilbao to a goalless draw in an absorbing Europa League quarter-final tie at Ibrox.

Gers boss Barry Ferguson made the big call to drop under-fire keeper Jack Butland for the Scotland international – who sensationally saved a 79th minute spot-kick from substitute Alex Berenguer.

However, long before that – in the 13th minute – Rangers defender Robin Propper had been sent off for a challenge on Inaki Williams, after originally being shown a yellow.

Rangers valiantly held out against Ernesto Valverde’s side through 12 added minutes and have plenty to play for in the second leg in Spain.

What’s on today?

Will Clarets boss Scott Parker be smiling come full time at Turf Moor on Friday night? (Gary Oakley/PA)

Burnley continue their promotion push against Norwich at Turf Moor, where a positive result would put Scott Parker’s side back top of the Sky Bet Championship table above Leeds, who play on Saturday.

Several Premier League managers are set to speak at press conferences ahead of the weekend’s action.

Arne Slot and Eddie Howe are first up on Friday morning, with Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola and Spurs boss Postecoglou among those on a packed afternoon schedule.