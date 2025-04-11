Disappointed Ange Postecoglou vows to deal with ‘leak’ inside Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou has vowed to stamp out a leak inside Tottenham on the same day the club has announced former Arsenal director Vinai Venkatesham as its new chief executive officer.

Venkatesham, who previously served as CEO at Arsenal until last year, will join Spurs in the summer after previous roles on the boards of the British Olympic Association (BOA) and European Club Association (ECA).

The appointment of Venkatesham occurred at the same time Postecoglou bemoaned a continuous leaking of information a day after Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

Wilson Odobert had been the hero in the previous round against AZ Alkmaar, but remained an unused substitute on Thursday night after social media rumours earlier in the day suggested he had suffered a fresh hamstring issue.

Postecoglou poured cold water on those claims before he expressed his frustration at regular leaks ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

“He’s OK. Again, with all the guys who have come back from long-term injuries, we’ve taken a different approach and we kind of know we need to always be monitoring how they’re going,” Postecoglou said.

“We did it with Micky (van de Ven), Destiny (Udogie), (Cristian) Romero and all these guys who came back from long-term injuries.

“There are different times when they’re going to get sore in different areas, but Wilson trained today and we’ll see how he is tomorrow. He should be available for the weekend but certainly nothing wrong with him.

Wilson Odobert could return against Wolves on Sunday (Ben Whitley/PA)

“There is no doubt we have got a leak inside the club, somebody who continues to leak out information. They have all year. I don’t know why, it doesn’t help us. It just makes our job more difficult.

“We try really hard to keep things in-house, like all clubs, because we don’t want on game-day opposition being aware of any sort of team selection, but we’ve got somebody within our camp who continually gives out information.

“We’ve narrowed it down, we’ve been looking at it for quite a while and kind of have a fair idea of where it is coming from. We’ll deal with it but it’s not helpful for us.

“Half of it is mis-information, half of it is half of the information but, irrespectively, it certainly doesn’t help our cause because on gameday what you want to try and do is keep as much information in-house.

“We try really hard to find out information about the opposition and it’s very hard to, but with us, someone has an open line to what we do. It’s disappointing because you’d like to think everyone who is in our camp is working with us, not against us.”