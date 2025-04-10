Tyrique George’s first goal for Chelsea helps them to convincing Warsaw win

Tyrique George scored his first Chelsea goal as Enzo Maresca’s side eased past Legia Warsaw to take a 3-0 lead into the second leg of their Conference League quarter-final.

Next week’s return at Stamford Bridge should be little more than a formality and it would take an almighty collapse for Chelsea not to reach the last four from here, after three second-half goals helped purge the memory of another uninspiring first period.

The moment of the match came from academy graduate George, the 19-year-old winger reacting quickest inside the box after Reece James’ effort was saved, before substitute Noni Madueke doubled the lead minutes later.

Madueke hit his second 15 minutes from time, tapping in just seconds after Christopher Nkunku had had a penalty saved.

It took until the 34th minute for Chelsea to draw a significant save from Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz.

After Cole Palmer’s attempted effort from the edge of the box was well blocked, the ball broke for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who opened up his body and curled an effort towards the corner that was well tipped away at full-stretch by Tobiasz.

James summed up his side’s lack of attacking ideas when, struggling for options, he lashed badly high and wide from 30 yards, a snapshot of Chelsea’s first-half frustrations.

Dewsbury-Hall had a final chance to send Chelsea into half-time in the lead when he planted a free header wide with the last play of a half in which the visitors had enjoyed more than 70 per cent possession but mustered just two efforts on target.

Noni Madueke celebrates scoring Chelsea’s second goal (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Palmer, whose goal drought stretches back to January 14, was withdrawn at the break following another quiet display, and was replaced by Madueke for his second substitute appearance since returning from injury.

The second half started just as the first had ended, with Dewsbury-Hall heading over the crossbar unmarked from a good position.

A lesson in how to finish was not long in arriving. James, who had broken the deadlock with a long-range pearler in a similarly dreary encounter away to Copenhagen in the previous round, tried his luck again with a low drive from range.

Tobiasz got down to parry but pushed the ball into the path of George who was fastest to react and kept his cool to roll the ball back across the goalkeeper and into the corner.

The goal shocked Chelsea into life.

After 55 minutes it was 2-0, Tobiasz giving the ball away with a poor clearance and giving Jadon Sancho room to advance into. The winger skipped infield and picked out Madueke who had been left all alone inside the box and was unimpeded as he slotted home.

Nkunku’s penalty was then well saved by Tobiasz but it was a momentary reprieve, Madueke tapping in his second and Chelsea’s third under 30 seconds later from Sancho’s cross.

Legia might have travelled to London with a sliver of hope had Filip Jorgensen not produced a superb stop to deny winger Patryk Kun in the final minute.