Andre Onana at fault as Man Utd held to late Europa League draw in Lyon

Under-fire Andre Onana endured a nightmare evening as he gifted Lyon an opener and allowed Rayan Cherki to secure a 2-2 draw at the end of Manchester United’s make-or-break Europa League quarter-final clash.

A war of words on the eve of the fixture added extra spice to the biggest game of the underperforming Red Devils’ season as Nemanja Matic reacted furiously to Onana saying the Premier League team were “way better” than the French side.

Lyon’s former United midfielder retaliated by calling Onana “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” and the Cameroon shot-stopper did little to stop such talk when allowing Thiago Almada’s first-half free-kick to creep past him.

Ruben Amorim’s men turned things around impressively and looked set to take a win back to Old Trafford after Leny Yoro’s reaction header in first-half stoppage time was followed by substitute Joshua Zirkzee heading home two minutes from time.

But more drama would follow as Cherki reacted quickest after Onana pushed out Georges Mikautadze’s fizzing strike in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time to spark wild celebrations inside the Groupama Stadium.

Onana was the pantomime villain throughout Thursday’s first leg, with thousands of Lyon fans hurling abuse at him as he walked around the pitch before the teams had even been announced.

That hostility continued with every touch the goalkeeper made, yet he initially looked composed as United enjoyed a positive start against the physical hosts.

Andre Onana was unable to keep out Thiago Almada’s free-kick (Adam Davy/PA)

Lyon just dealt with an early Bruno Fernandes free-kick and were relieved to see Rasmus Hojlund poorly snatch at a cutback, before a key block stopped Fernandes from another pullback.

Casemiro saw an audacious overhead attempt saved from the corner that followed as Lyon continued unconvincingly, only for a Noussair Mazraoui foul on Nicolas Tagliafico to give the hosts a free-kick 25 yards out on the left.

Almada curled in a right-footed cross and the touch goalward that Onana anticipated did not come, with the ball bouncing past the despairing goalkeeper and creeping in at the far post in the 25th minute.

Unproductive Hojlund saw an effort saved as he failed to provide the outlet required in a limp United response.

The impressive Mazraoui did well to stop a counter in stoppage time, which had gone past the four minutes announced when Fernandes struck a free-kick won by Alejandro Garnacho.

Lucas Perri could only push out the set-piece and Manuel Ugarte volleyed back into the box, where Yoro reacted quickly to glance an equalising header home to silence all but the pocket of United fans in the heavens.

Alexandre Lacazette missed the target moments after coming on early in a second half that United continued brightly with a blunt attack.

Defender Yoro’s strike from the edge of the box was the best they managed and Amorim turned to Zirkzee in place of hapless Hojlund.

Joshua Zirkzee looked to have scored a late winner for Manchester United only for Lyon to hit back (Adam Davy/PA)

Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso wasted a great opportunity after wriggling free to shoot straight at Onana moment later, while a fine Ugarte block set off a break that United managed to blow.

Tempers frayed as the clock wound down, with Garnacho forcing Perri into a smart save and Casemiro heading the resulting corner just wide.

Lacazette went close as both sides pushed, with the visitors finding what looked to be an 88th-minute winner.

Fernandes dug out a fine cross to the far post, where Zirkzee powered a header past Perri as opposite number Onana celebrated on his own with as much relief as delight.

But there would be a late gut punch as Mikautadze stung Onana’s palms, with Cherki coolly beating the United goalkeeper to seal a draw.