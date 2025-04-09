Nemanja Matic: Andre Onana is one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd’s history

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic described Andre Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” as a war of words erupted ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final.

Ruben Amorim’s underperforming Red Devils travel to the Groupama Stadium for the first leg of this make-or-break clash knowing the competition offers their only route to silverware and continental qualification.

United goalkeeper Onana said after Sunday’s 0-0 derby draw against Manchester City at Old Trafford that overcoming Lyon, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, was “not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them”.

Those remarks caused some irritation in France, where normally understated Matic – who played for United between 2017 and 2022 – took aim at the goalkeeper with surprising venom on the eve of the game.

“I don’t know – you know, to say that you need to have cover for something like that. Onana?” the Serbian said, before puffing out his cheeks.

“You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history, you need to take care of what you are talking (about).

“If David De Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar said that, then I would question myself.

“But if you’re one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

Matic’s jaw-dropping comments were followed by a pointed post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Onana nodding to the fact that United did not win a trophy in the midfielder’s five seasons at Old Trafford.

Posting alongside a photo of himself kissing the FA Cup, the Cameroon international said: “I would never be disrespectful to another club. We know that tomorrow will be a difficult game against a strong opponent.

“We focus on preparing a performance to make our fans proud. At least I’ve lifted trophies with the greatest club in the world. Some can’t say the same.”

The tete-a-tete was a key talking point at United’s pre-match press conference, where Matic’s former Benfica team-mate Amorim attempted to diffuse tension and provide context.

“Tomorrow it will not matter,” the head coach said. “If you see the full quote of Andre Onana, it’s quite different.

“The first sentence is Lyon is a very, very good team, so I think sometimes the players or coaches don’t listen to the full quotes.

“Sometimes it’s just a misunderstanding and I know Matic also. He’s a great guy. Tomorrow is going to be a normal game.”

Amorim confirmed Onana will start at Lyon despite Altay Bayindir’s return to fitness and believes the 29-year-old, signed from Inter Milan in 2023, will find the commotion around his comments uncomfortable.

“It’s really hard to deal with that,” he said.

“That is for sure. Again, if you look at the quotes, you cannot see disrespect there. Just respect but trying to give confidence and to show confidence in his team, especially in this year.

“So, everybody can talk bad things about Manchester United. Sometimes our group as a player, as a coach, as a staff, has to show some confidence in our team. I think that’s all.

“Again, I know really well Nemanja Matic and how good a guy he is. He hears some things by half, not the whole story. That for me is clear in this situation.”