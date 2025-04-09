Manchester City freeze season ticket prices for 2025-26 season

Manchester City have confirmed season ticket and general admission prices for the 2025-26 season are to be frozen.

The announcement comes following a meeting between the club and City Matters – a fans representative group – over ticketing policy last week.

City fans protested prior to last week’s game against Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Supporters have expressed disquiet over a number of ticketing issues this season, with a protest staged prior to and during the Premier League game against Leicester at the Etihad Stadium last Wednesday.

That particular demonstration – the centre-piece of which was a boycott of the first nine minutes of the match – was prompted by a new link-up between the club and resale platform Viagogo.

It was the club’s ninth such agreement with a third-party operator and fans expressed concern it could lead to tickets being resold at overinflated prices or ending up in the hands of away supporters.

However, the protest was seen as an opportunity to draw attention to all ticketing matters, including general pricing.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City can confirm that general admission season ticket and Premier League match-by-match ticket prices will be frozen for the 2025-26 season.

“This follows the club’s latest consultation meeting with its elected fan engagement programme, City Matters, and reflects the positive and constructive dialogue that has taken place over recent weeks.”