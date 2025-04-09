Luke Littler loses to Ritchie Edhouse at Players Championship event in Leicester

Ritchie Edhouse dumped world champion Luke Littler out of Players Championship 12 in a dramatic last-16 finish.

The Englishman beat his 18-year-old compatriot 6-5 in a tense conclusion to the deciding leg at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester to book a quarter-final showdown with Dutchman Gian van Veen.

Littler hit double five rather than double top as he attempted a 120 check-out to leave world number 26 Edhouse a tops finish, and he duly obliged with his first dart to progress.

The teenager had earlier recovered from a 4-1 deficit to lead 5-4, but could not close the match out.

Edhouse will be joined in the last eight by Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock, who beat Danny Noppert 6-3 after hitting a nine-dart finish in his third round win over Matt Campbell, and will next face Gary Anderson.

Elsewhere, Ian White goes head to head with Luke Woodhouse and Jonny Clayton plays Gerwyn Price.