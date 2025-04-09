Kobbie Mainoo trains with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of Lyon trip

Kobbie Mainoo trained with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of the Europa League quarter-final at Lyon as the midfielder prepares to return from his two-month lay-off.

The homegrown 19-year-old has been absent since picking up a muscular issue in training in the days after his most recent appearance against Leicester in the FA Cup on February 7.

Mainoo trained with the group in the opening section of the session at Carrington on Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether he is part of the squad that travels to France for the quarter-final first leg.

United defender Matthijs de Ligt was conspicuous by his absence from training having missed Sunday’s 0-0 derby draw at home to Manchester City.

Toby Collyer also missed the session with a knock, joining Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans and Ayden Heaven on the sidelines.

Luke Shaw again trained with the group having returned to the bench in the Manchester derby after four months out.