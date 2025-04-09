Gerwyn Price maintains hot streak with another Players Championship success
World champion Luke Littler went out in the last 16 of the Leicester event.
Gerwyn Price claimed victory in the final of Players Championship 12 after world champion Luke Littler had bowed out in the last 16.
The 40-year-old Welshman survived a concerted fightback by Josh Rock to clinch a dramatic 8-7 win at the Mattioli Arena in Leicester.
The 23-year-old Northern Irishman, playing in his second Players Championship final this year, had agonisingly missed out on a second nine-dart leg of the day when he fell just short of double 12 as he went for a 141 out-shot at 7-5.
Price, who averaged almost 111 as he dispatched Ian White in the semi-finals, kept his nerve to hit double 10 and claim a third title in 2025.
Rock, who had completed a nine-dart finish in his third round win over Matt Campbell, eased his way into the final with a 7-4 victory over Gian Van Veen which was secured with an 11-dart leg.
Earlier, Ritchie Edhouse had dumped world number two Littler out of the tournament in a tense conclusion to their last-16 match, hitting double top with his first dart after the 18-year-old had missed the same double when attempting a 120 check-out in the 11th and deciding leg.
The teenager had earlier recovered from a 4-1 deficit to lead 5-4, but could not close the match out.