Andre Onana ‘one of the worst goalkeepers in Man Utd’s history’ – Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic called Andre Onana “one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history” as he reacted furiously to the shot-stopper’s claim the Premier League side were “way better” than Lyon.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils head to the Groupama Stadium for the first leg of their make-or-break Europa League clash on Thursday.

Onana said after the Manchester derby on Sunday that overcoming Lyon, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, was “not going to be easy, but I think we are way better than them”.

That bullish remark was put to normally understated former United midfielder Matic on the eve of the first leg.

“I don’t know – you know, to say that you need to have cover for something like that. Onana?” he said looking at the reporter, before puffing out his cheeks

“You know, I respect everyone but to say that then you need to give the answer.

“If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s history, you need to take care of what you are talking (about).

Nemanja Matic played for Manchester United with David De Gea as his usual goalkeeper (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA)

“If David De Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) van der Sar said that, then I would question myself.

“But if you’re one of the statistically worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

Matic’s astonishing comments add extra spice to a quarter-final encounter that pits the Lyon midfielder against the club he played for between 2017 and 2022.

The 36-year-old says he “will always keep United in my heart” and hopes they eventually turn things around under former Benfica team-mate Ruben Amorim.

Matic is grateful to the United head coach for helping him settle in Portugal and believes he can succeed at Old Trafford with the right support.

“It’s difficult to know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’m sure that he has the capacity to do that. He needs time.

“In football today people don’t have time but I’m sure he’s the right profile. He’s a young coach, with lots of energy. He needs support.

Matic is grateful to Ruben Amorim (pictured) for helping him settle in Portugal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s not easy. In some other leagues, maybe he will have an easier job, but in Premier League if you are not 100 per cent ready, if you don’t have a very good team, the other teams punish you.

“It’s so difficult to win the games in Premier League because today in Premier League every team has quality, a lot of good players. They all have good coaches, so it’s hard.

“It’s hard in the Premier League if the things are not right. It’s so difficult to turn the things in a short period, but step by step I believe that he can do very good. But I hope that he will not start tomorrow!”