Rory McIlroy to be among later starters as he begins bid to win the 89th Masters

Rory McIlroy will be among the later starters as he bids to win the 89th Masters and complete the career grand slam.

McIlroy, who has won twice ahead of the Masters for the first time in his career, will play alongside Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Aberg and American Akshay Bhatia for the first two rounds at Augusta National, teeing off at 1312 local time (1812BST) on Thursday.

Bryson DeChambeau, who edged out McIlroy to win his second US Open title at Pinehurst last year, is in the following group along with Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama, followed by Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark and Tommy Fleetwood.

Two-time winner Scottie Scheffler will begin the defence of his title at 1015 local time (1515BST) in the company of Justin Thomas and US Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester.

With a field of 95 players, the first group of just two players, Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire, will tee off at 0740 (1240BST).

That follows the traditional honorary starters ceremony in which Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson tee off on the first hole.