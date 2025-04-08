England stunned by Belgium despite Michelle Agyemang’s debut strike

Michelle Agyemang scored 41 seconds into her debut but England could not overcome an early deficit in their 3-2 Nations League loss to Belgium in Leuven.

Tessa Wullaert netted a fourth-minute opener for the hosts and picked up an assist for their second, scored by Everton’s Justine Vanhaevermaet.

After Wullaert netted again in the 29th minute, Beth Mead got England on the scoresheet with a penalty six minutes later and 19-year-old Agyemang brilliantly pulled another back for the Lionesses nine minutes from time.

Michelle Agyemang celebrates her goal (PA Wire via Belga/PA)

But the result, combined with Spain’s 7-1 victory over Portugal, sees England drop to second spot in Group C, two points behind the World Cup holders.

Sarina Wiegman was forced into a number of changes due to injuries, and the absences of attackers Alessia Russo and Lauren James after Friday’s 5-0 victory over the same side were felt early on.

The England boss handed Nikita Parris her first start since 2022, while Aggie Beever-Jones and Jess Park were also named in the starting XI.

Chelsea keeper Hannah Hampton, who Wiegman told ITV before the contest was “a little bit ahead” of Mary Earps for the number one role, was between the posts for a third consecutive England encounter.

Wullaert fired Belgium in front after collecting a brilliant ball over the top from Jill Janssens, skirting in behind and opening the scoring with a composed finish off the inside of Hampton’s left post.

Tessa Wullaert, centre, celebrates after scoring against England (PA Wire via Belga/PA)

Wullaert then turned provider, floating in a free-kick that Vanhaevermaet, rising above the rest, looped over the leaping Hampton.

England had not really threatened by the halfway point in the period, when the Lionesses won a free-kick of their own but an alert Belgian intervention denied Millie Bright a shot.

The hosts showed no signs of slowing down and extended their lead when Davina Philtjens picked out the unmarked Wullaert, who obligingly finished from close range, then Hampton kept out an effort from Janssens.

England were given the chance to pull one back when Mead was brought down by Philtjens and the Arsenal winger stepped up to the spot, slotting home off the base of the post.

Wiegman made two changes at the break, bringing on Esme Morgan and Jess Carter in place of Bright and Niamh Charles.

Beth Mead’s penalty gave England some hope (PA Wire via Belga/PA)

There was some improvement in the Lionesses attack as Mead saw a shot blocked by the Belgian defence, Leah Williamson forced Lisa Lichtfus to tip an effort over the bar and Bronze nodded wide from a corner just before the hour.

On came more England substitutes, Ella Toone for Grace Clinton and Fran Kirby for Parris, the former firing wide not long after her introduction.

Agyemang was introduced with just over 10 minutes remaining and drew England closer less than a minute later, just after Park had watched her own effort catch the crossbar.

The Brighton forward – on loan from Arsenal – opened her senior international account after bringing down Williamson’s long ball with her thigh and powering a volley into the top corner.

Lichtfus punched away a late Bronze cross, Toone fired wide, and the Belgium keeper picked off a late corner to preserve the win.