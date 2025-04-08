Davide Frattesi snatches late winner for Inter Milan at Bayern Munich

Davide Frattesi grabbed a late winner as Inter Milan snatched a 2-1 victory in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Bayern Munich.

Frattesi turned in from close range two minutes from time at the Allianz Arena just moments after veteran Thomas Muller looked to have rescued a draw for the hosts.

Muller had come off the bench to cancel out Lautaro Martinez’s superb first-half strike but Bayern, for whom Harry Kane hit a post before the break, could not hold on.

It was Bayern’s first home defeat in the competition since 2021 and leaves them facing a daunting task at the San Siro to keep alive hopes of lifting the trophy at their own ground.

The Bundesliga leaders started strongly, with Michael Olise cutting inside and sending a low shot just wide of the post before Kane headed at Yann Sommer.

Sommer then got down well to keep out good efforts from Olise and Raphael Guerreiro.

Inter first threatened when Hakan Calhanoglu had an effort blocked but Bayern remained in control and Olise forced another save from Sommer and Kane headed the rebound wide.

Kane should have given Bayern the lead after Benjamin Pavard gifted possession to Olise.

The former Crystal Palace forward weaved across the box and slid the ball into Kane but the England captain curled his shot against the far post.

It was to prove a costly miss as Inter began to gain a foothold.

Carlos Augusto first lashed a shot into the side-netting before playing a key part in the opener.

The Brazilian was released out wide by Martinez and then drove a low ball into the box. Marcus Thuram deftly back-heeled for the inrushing Martinez, who brilliantly flicked into the roof of the net with the outside of his boot.

Bayern again controlled the game in the early stages of the second half but remained vulnerable to the counter-attack.

Inter spurned a good chance as Thuram burst clear down the left but failed to find Martinez with his cross.

Bayern twice went close to equalising just after the hour as Josip Stanisic headed off-target and then as Guerreiro volleyed narrowly over.

The home side carved out another opening when Olise picked out Konrad Laimer but his cutback bobbled and Kane could not direct a shot on goal.

Laimer’s delivery was better five minutes from time as he curled a cross to the far post from the right and Muller made no mistake from close range.

Bayern sensed more and Kane tested Sommer from long range, with the Swiss grabbing the ball at the second attempt with Muller again lurking.

But just as Bayern looked to have taken charge, they were stung again as Augusto fired in a dangerous cross from the right and Frattesi tucked home.