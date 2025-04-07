Vice-captain and clean slates – tasks facing new England captain Harry Brook

Harry Brook has been named as England’s new white-ball captain, succeeding Jos Buttler after a tricky time for the team.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the most pressing items on the 26-year-old’s agenda.

Look after his biggest asset – Harry Brook

Brook must be mindful not to overdo it as a three-format player for England (Ben Whitley/PA)

It has been a decade since England’s limited-overs skipper was also a Test regular, with Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler both focusing entirely on their own team. Brook is young enough and hungry enough to take an increased load but must be mindful of burnout. England are desperate to reclaim the Ashes over this winter and cannot afford to take their eyes off the prize, meaning the odd break from Brook must be on the cards.

Help appoint a vice-captain

Liam Livingstone (left) and Phil Salt (right) are possible vice-captains (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Part of looking after Brook will be taking him out of the firing line occasionally, which makes identifying his right-hand man crucially important. The nature of the schedule means Brook will surely have to leave the team in other hands at times, so finding the perfect accomplice is crucial. The Yorkshire batter needs someone he trusts to carry the message in his likely absences. He does not have to make the decision immediately, but the process of narrowing the field can begin at once. Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone are possible options as players with no current red-ball role.

Bring back the fun

Brook’s happy-go-lucky demeanour is a source of strength (Richard Sellers/PA)

It takes a lot more than a smile on the face to win clutch matches at the highest level but Brook should lean into his own naturally sunny disposition. For the last couple of years the limited-overs setup has been anxiety ridden, leaving players seemingly racked by fear of failure. Buttler too often wore those tribulations for everyone to see. Brook should make a virtue of his optimistic outlook.

Seek out experience

Former captain Eoin Morgan has vast reserves of knowledge about one-day cricket (Victoria Jones/PA)

Brook is part of a generation that has been fed a steady diet of T20 cricket, at the expense of consistent 50-over experience. As recently as the 2023 World Cup, he even admitted he was still learning the rhythms of the ODI game and has played only 41 List A games. As he tries to plug any lingering gaps in his knowledge he need not look far. His Yorkshire team-mate Joe Root has played 215, predecessor Buttler tallies 257 and 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Morgan boasts 378. Brook should be tapping up all three for advice.

Offer a clean slate

Sam Curran may be offered another opportunity (PA archive)

A change of leadership offers a chance to revisit past decisions. England need a couple of white-ball specialists to stiffen their skillset and that might mean looking at the recently discarded pile. Sam Curran has been out of favour for some time and Will Jacks was never really backed. Both might benefit from being told they are starting with a fresh page. Others, such as perennial nearly man Sam Cook, should also be emboldened to push for selection in a team that needs fresh impetus.