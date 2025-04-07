Southampton set to Rohl the dice? The contenders to replace Ivan Juric

Southampton are again searching for a new manager after Ivan Juric left following confirmation of the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Croatian Juric took just four points from 14 top-flight games at St Mary’s, having replaced the sacked Russell Martin in December.

Here, the PA news agency highlights some of the leading candidates for the vacancy as Saints, whose fate was sealed with seven matches to spare by Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Tottenham, prepare for life back in the Championship following promotion last term.

Danny Rohl

Danny Rohl, right, previously worked at Southampton under Ralph Hasenhuttl (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday’s German boss was initially linked with the position before the appointment of Juric.

The 35-year-old knows Saints well, having worked for the club during the tenure of Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Rohl, who also has spells as assistant to Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and Germany on his burgeoning CV, has the Owls mid-table in the Championship on a limited budget after masterminding a great escape at Hillsborough last season.

Liam Rosenior

Former Hull manager Liam Rosenior is rebuilding his coaching reputation in France (Steven Paston/PA)

The 40-year-old is impressively rebuilding his coaching career in France with Strasbourg following what was widely regarded as a harsh dismissal by Hull.

The Tigers, who are battling Championship relegation this term, missed out on the play-offs by just three points under Rosenior last season.

He currently has high-flying Strasbourg in the hunt for Champions League qualification, sitting fourth in Ligue 1, only three points behind second-placed Marseille.

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper guided Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League in 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Out of work since being sacked by Saints’ fellow Premier League strugglers Leicester in November, Cooper has an enviable record in the second tier.

The former England youth team boss guided Nottingham Forest to promotion in 2022 and then successfully kept them in the top flight.

The 45-year-old Welshman previously twice reached the Championship play-offs with Swansea, including losing 2-0 to Brentford in the 2021 final at Wembley.

Simon Rusk

Simon Rusk is preparing for a second spell as Southampton interim manager (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Firmly in the outsider category, first-team coach Rusk will oversee Saints’ final seven games of the season.

The 43-year-old had a brief stint as interim boss earlier in the campaign, securing a goalless draw at Fulham as the incoming Juric watched from the stands.

Rusk began his coaching career in 2015 as Brighton’s Under-23s boss and then had a nine-month period in charge of Stockport before roles with the Football Association and Nottingham Forest.