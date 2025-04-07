Ivan Juric departs Southampton after record-breaking Premier League relegation

Southampton have announced the end of Ivan Juric’s short, unsuccessful spell as manager after their record-breaking relegation was confirmed on Sunday.

Last season’s Championship play-off winners have sunk without a trace this term, with Sunday’s 3-1 loss at Tottenham confirming their return to the second tier with seven matches to spare.

No Premier League team’s fate has been sealed so early and Saints swiftly announced the departure of Juric, who managed just one Premier League win after signing an 18-month deal to succeed Russell Martin in December.

Simon Rusk has been appointed interim manager, just as he was in December, and will be assisted for the remaining seven games by homegrown midfielder Adam Lallana.

Southampton said in a statement: “We can confirm that we have today reached an agreement with our men’s first team manager, Ivan Juric, to end his spell at the club.

“Ivan came to Southampton at a tough time and was tasked with trying to improve a squad in a difficult situation.

Simon Rusk will take charge of Southampton (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Unfortunately, we haven’t seen performances progress the way we had hoped, but we would like to thank Ivan and his staff for their honesty and hard work as they fought against the odds to try and keep us up.

“With relegation to the Championship now confirmed, we believe it is important to give fans, players and staff some clarity on the future as we head into a very important summer.

“The process of finding a new manager to lead us as we look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League has now begun and is being led by group technical director Johannes Spors.”

Juric won just one of his 14 Premier League matches in charge, leaving Saints with two victories to their name after 31 matches.

Sunday’s loss at Spurs was their 25th of a campaign in which they have collected a meagre 10 points, putting them in danger of breaking Derby’s ignominious record-low of 11 set in 2007-08.

This is Southampton’s second relegation in three full seasons under Sport Republic, who became owners of the club in January 2022.

The beleaguered club’s statement continued: “We remain incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our fans.

“Their continued dedication and passion, despite what has been a very tough season, is remarkable and is appreciated by everyone at the club.

“Despite the challenges that relegation will bring, our goal is to restore a sense of pride for them in their team and club once again.”

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who previously worked at Southampton as assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl, is the early favourite to succeed Juric, who was sacked by Serie A side Roma earlier in the season.

German Rohl was a target before the Croatian’s appointment, while former Hull boss Liam Rosenior has been linked having enjoyed an impressive first season with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

Rock-bottom Southampton return to action at home to high-flying Aston Villa on Saturday.