‘Excellent cricketing brain’ Harry Brook named England white-ball captain

Harry Brook has been installed as England’s new white-ball captain, leading both limited-overs sides.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman was the overwhelming favourite from the moment Jos Buttler stood down in the closing stages of a disappointing Champions Trophy campaign in February.

By then Brook was already in place as Buttler’s deputy and had stood in during an ODI series against Australia last September.

Unlike several other potential candidates, he is also an undisputed first-choice pick across all formats.

England had considered asking Test captain Ben Stokes to take over in the 50-over format, with director of men’s cricket Rob Key floating the idea during a press conference at Lord’s last month, but there were serious concerns about adding to the workload of the 33-year-old.

He is currently recovering from a second major hamstring tear in the space of six months and should now be able to pour all of his energies into marquee contests against rivals India and Australia.

It remains to be seen whether he will be available to Brook in a playing capacity, or who will take up the vice-captaincy.

Harry Brook is a key player for England in all three formats (Owen Humphreys/PA)

After three successive tournament blow-outs under Buttler, the new man will be building towards improved showings at next year’s T20 World Cup and the ODI equivalent in 2027.

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley-in-Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me,” Brook said.

“I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them.

“There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got.”

Key welcomed Brook’s ascendance, adding: “I’m delighted that Harry has accepted the role as England’s white-ball captain across both formats.

“He’s been part of our succession planning for some time, albeit this opportunity has come slightly earlier than expected.

“Harry is not only an outstanding cricketer, but also has an excellent cricketing brain and a clear vision for both teams that will help drive us towards winning more series, World Cups and major global tournaments.”

Brook will begin his tenure with a pair of home series against West Indies, starting at Edgbaston on May 29.