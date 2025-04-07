Bukayo Saka ‘really happy’ at Arsenal but in no rush to sign new contract

Bukayo Saka said he is in “no rush” to sign a new contract but admitted it was “pretty clear” that he wants to commit his future to Arsenal.

Saka, who is set to make his first start in nearly four months when Arsenal host Real Madrid in the opening leg of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid at the Emirates on Tuesday, has two years remaining on his current deal.

Saka was afforded a hero’s welcome when he ended a 101-day injury absence as a second-half substitute against Fulham last week before going on to score in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory.

Saka scored on his return to action against Fulham (John Walton/PA)

“For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge,” said Saka. “It is pretty clear the fans know how much I love them. And you saw when I came on (against Fulham) that I think they love me back.

“So it is a good relationship and I am really happy to be here.”

Asked if he would be keen to complete his contract renewal this summer, the 23-year-old replied: “I have got two years left so it is pretty relaxed.

“Everyone knows my thoughts, and I’ve let you guys know as well, so I don’t think there’s any rush.”

Saka’s return from injury comes a pivotal time with Arsenal bidding to upset the odds by beating Real Madrid and progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Saka’s hamstring tear, which required surgery, was the first significant absence of his career so far.

But the England international added: “Mentally, it was really good for me.

“Obviously it was tough initially when I found out the extent of my injury and that I was going to have surgery. But once that was done, and it was successful, I was just focused on coming back stronger.

“The past five years I have been playing game after game, and this was the first proper break that I have had and it was really good for me.

“I got to do a lot of things that I don’t normally do. But it is really nice to be back and I feel fresher mentally, for sure.”

Facing Real Madrid in the Champions League could be viewed as a good omen for Arsenal. The last time the two clubs met in this competition 19 years ago, Arsenal reached the final.

Thierry Henry sent the Gunners on their way – against a Real Madrid team featuring Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and David Beckham – with a wonderful solo strike in the first leg at the Bernabeu.

And Saka continued: “His (Henry’s) moment was his moment, and obviously we want to write our own story, but something like that would be nice.

“The biggest thing I take when I speak to Thierry is the confidence that he had in himself. He genuinely believed that when he was on the pitch no-one could stop him, and with that belief he literally just destroyed the league. That’s what I admire about him the most.”