Bruce Mouat reflects on dream ending as Scotland crowned world curling champions

Scotland skip Bruce Mouat reflected on a dream ending to the BKT World Championships after clinching glory with his final stone.

Mouat sealed a 5-4 win over Switzerland in Saskatchewan to add World Championship glory to their hat-trick of wins in the first three Grand Slam of Curling events this season.

Mouat and team-mates Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan made history by becoming the first team to win the trophy after coming through the quarter-finals, while others went straight into the last four.

Scotland beat reigning champions Sweden before overcoming hosts Canada in the semi-finals.

“I’m so proud of how we did over the last two days,” Mouat said. “They really changed the tide of our week and we made some incredible shots in all three games to win this World Championship which is exactly what we were here to do.

“It’s been an interesting season, with some highs and some lows, but this is definitely the highest of the highs.”

The 30-year-old added: “It was a bit of a ‘pinch-me’ moment to get to draw the four foot to win a World Championship. That’s something I’ve dreamt of for a long time.

“Our first World Championship win two years ago was amazing because it was the first time we had won the Worlds.

“But this time we actually had to really battle for that win and drawing the four foot is like a skip’s dream, so I’m over the moon to have had that team shot to win a championship.”

It was Team Mouat’s sixth success in the past nine major tournaments, which include Olympic and European success.

Mouat said: “Grant played some amazing shots in the games yesterday and Hammy and Bobby just make me look so good because they work so hard and sweep everything perfectly.

“I love those guys to bits and I can’t thank them enough.”