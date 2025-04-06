Morgan Rogers eyes personal improvement as Aston Villa fight on three fronts

Morgan Rogers says he can get even better as he looks to fire Aston Villa to success this season.

Rogers scored his 13th goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, which was a huge result in Villa’s chase of Champions League qualification.

The 22-year-old, who also has eight assists, is enjoying a breakthrough season, having made his England debut before Christmas.





“I’m focused and I just want to keep going and not let the outside noise change the way I am, the way I’m training and playing, and my attitude,” he told Villa’s club website.

“I just want to keep going and keep improving. It’s nice to have my family at home who are proud of me, those are really nice moments.

“I just want to keep improving and to keep shining, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Villa have won seven games in a row and are the only club in England challenging on three fronts.

They play Paris St-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday and have an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at the end of the month.

The win over Forest also saw them take a big step towards qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

“We knew going into the game that we had to win ultimately if we wanted to challenge and get into the Champions League positions, which we set out to do at the start of the season,” Rogers added.

“We were against a good team who are in great form and we knew it was going to be difficult, but we started the game incredibly well and got two goals. That settled us down and got us playing.”

Forest have their own Champions League ambitions but they are without injured strikers Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi, while Anthony Elanga came off at half-time at Villa Park.

Awoniyi’s absence was a surprise, with Nuno Espirito Santo revealing he picked up an injury in the midweek win over Manchester United.

Anthony Elanga came off injured at Villa Park

“He felt his hamstring in the game,” Nuno said. “When I spoke to you on Thursday, I already knew. I am sorry I didn’t tell you.

“We are going to have to assess day by day, him and Chris, to see if they can help us in the next one.

“It is day by day with Chris. He is improving.

On Elanga, Nuno added: “He didn’t feel comfortable. Unfortunately, we have to scan another player. Hopefully, it is nothing.”